Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,159,000 after buying an additional 630,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

V.F. stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.