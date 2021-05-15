Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

