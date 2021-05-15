Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

