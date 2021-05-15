Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 975.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $821.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $867.89 and a 200-day moving average of $875.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $634.02 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

