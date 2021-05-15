Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00.

CIEN opened at $51.74 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

