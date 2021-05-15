Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $282.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

