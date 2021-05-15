nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NYSE NVT opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

