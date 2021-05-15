Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

