Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Robert J. Mccool Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GLP opened at $23.67 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

