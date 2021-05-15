David Joseph Gaffin Sells 2,250 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

