CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRMD. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. Analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

