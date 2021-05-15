Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.91.

SPT stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,763.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

