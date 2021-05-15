PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $55.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Shares of PUBM opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
