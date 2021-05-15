PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $55.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

