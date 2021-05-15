Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 337 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $241,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

