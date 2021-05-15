Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

