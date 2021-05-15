Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

VFH stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

