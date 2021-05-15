25,555 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

