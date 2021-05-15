Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 867,254 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $57,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $160,281.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,172.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,305. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.84 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

