Diageo’s (DEO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.14. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $189.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.