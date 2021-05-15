ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $63.93 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.