Canaccord Genuity Cuts Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

XEBEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

