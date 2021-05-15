Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

APVO opened at $22.92 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

