Community Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

