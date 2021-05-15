Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.