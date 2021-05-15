Community Bank N.A. Has $894,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

