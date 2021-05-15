Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

