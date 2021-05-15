Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $435,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

