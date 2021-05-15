National Bank Financial Boosts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 198.81%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

