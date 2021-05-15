Cyclone Protocol Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and $84,625.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1,758.41 or 0.03582106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000995 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00185194 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,336 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

