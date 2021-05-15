Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NSR opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.70 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.89.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

