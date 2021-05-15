Peerplays Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $994,345.02 and $4,939.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.85 or 0.01203647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.01210513 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

