Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QBR.B. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$33.26 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.95 and a 1 year high of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.97.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

