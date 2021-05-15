Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QBR.B. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$33.26 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.95 and a 1 year high of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

