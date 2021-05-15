Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 130 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $96.91 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

