CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

