Barclays Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $200.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.33.

NYSE TT opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,327,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

