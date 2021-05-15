Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.
Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
