Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

