City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CIO opened at $11.03 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.06.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

