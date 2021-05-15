XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 60,870 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $146.05 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

