Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

