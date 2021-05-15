YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in YETI by 22.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

