AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.42 million.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25. AerSale has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

