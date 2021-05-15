CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$81.00 at Pi Financial

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.50.

CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.55. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$531,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,268,133. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

