Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 112.45%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

