Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$463.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

