Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 21,148 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,233.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.74 million, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

