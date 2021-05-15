Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00.
NKTR opened at $18.98 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.
