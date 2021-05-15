Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00.

NKTR opened at $18.98 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

