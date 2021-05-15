Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $100.78.

