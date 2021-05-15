Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 933 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

