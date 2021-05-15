Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,846,000 after acquiring an additional 88,981 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.