Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:Y opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$373.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

